Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 7,652 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for about 1.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

NYSE RCL opened at $117.08 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.09.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.