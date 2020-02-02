Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$77.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Friday, January 24th, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.40.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$72.28 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$67.17 and a 1 year high of C$76.75. The stock has a market cap of $87.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$73.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.82. The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7399993 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.