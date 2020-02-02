Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $117.08 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.83.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

