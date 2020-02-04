BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.21.

NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.71. 232,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,836. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $402.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren bought 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in International Money Express by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Money Express by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

