Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.85.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,760. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCL stock opened at $118.95 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

