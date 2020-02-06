Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 2,046 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.15.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,928 shares of company stock worth $6,343,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $118.26 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average is $116.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

