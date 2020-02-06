Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth $63,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 30.1% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 14.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

FTS opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

