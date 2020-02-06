Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Downgraded by Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $158.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.15.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $118.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average of $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,928 shares of company stock worth $6,343,760. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

