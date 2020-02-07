William Blair Weighs in on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCL. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.85.

RCL opened at $116.67 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average is $116.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

