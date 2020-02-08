Richard D. Fain Sells 20,000 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $111.55 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average is $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

