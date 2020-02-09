Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, January 18th, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPA. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.50. 155,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,643. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Copa has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.59 million. Copa had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. CWM LLC increased its position in Copa by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

