Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.85.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $111.55 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

