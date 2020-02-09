Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 803 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,046,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,033,000 after buying an additional 228,076 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,363,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,929,000 after buying an additional 97,961 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,330,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 122.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after buying an additional 227,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 389,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at $523,580.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.