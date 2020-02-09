FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $3,915,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $1,867,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $111.55 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average of $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. Cfra boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.85.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

