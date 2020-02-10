Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 945,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,625,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 734,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after purchasing an additional 498,352 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $111.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.85.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.