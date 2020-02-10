Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560 in the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $111.55 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average is $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.85.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

